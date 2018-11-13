Dare we say it on such a rainy morning, but the weather forecast is calling for a wintry mix — a combination of rain, snow and sleet — in a couple days.
The culprit is a coastal storm that is expected to form off the South Carolina coast and which, the National Weather Service says, "looks to start off as a double barreled low with the second low located inland across the Southeast."
It won't amount to much, but it could mess with Thursday morning's rush hour before turning to all rain around lunch time.
"This system looks to have plenty of moisture available with it," the NWS says in its forecast discussion. "The real variable will be just how much cold air remains across the region as the low tracks northward and where the rain/snow/ice line may set up."
This morning's rains are expected to ease up later today and the forecast for Wednesday calls for mostly sunny skies with a high around 41.
But the overnight low Wednesday into Thursday is forecast to dip to 28 degrees, just the sort of chill needed to generate a wintry mix, the weather service says.
Things will warm up to 41 Thursday and we can expect rain through Friday before skies clear Friday night, according to the forecast.