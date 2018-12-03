We asked Eagles fans, who have long maintained a devotion that defies logic, to share some of the superstitions they use to ensure victory. No fan needs science to develop a ritual, and that's true for any devotee — not just the ones in Philly. Still, an Eagles good luck charm can reflect more than adulation. The exhilaration of a playoff run, the suffering endured across decades without a championship, memories of historic wins, and even a love for Philadelphia culture can influence what a good-luck charm looks like and how a fan views its powers.