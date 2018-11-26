A 65-year-old woman was struck and killed by a SEPTA bus Monday afternoon while crossing a street near the Frankford Transportation Center.
The Route 5 bus was finishing its run when the driver turned left onto Pratt Street from Frankford Avenue, striking the woman, who was then pulled under the bus.
A spokesman for SEPTA said an investigation had been started. It was unknown whether the woman was in a crosswalk when she was struck. The bus is equipped with an alert system to warn pedestrians when it is turning. About 15 passengers were on board at the time of the accident.
In July, James Derbyshire, 52, was struck and killed after an out-of-control SEPTA bus plowed through the intersection at Frankford and Morrell Avenues in Torresdale. The bus struck Derbyshire as he was standing outside of his home and then slammed into his house.