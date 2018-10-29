Distinct from consumer coops, such as Philly's Mariposa Food Coop and Weaver's Way where consumers own the organization, or producer coops, where farmers and other agricultural organizations share resources, worker coops are businesses that are owned and governed by their employees. They are different from employee-stock ownership plans (ESOP), generally for companies with more than 20 employees where workers own the business but don't decide how it's run. (Worker coops are more conducive to businesses with fewer people.) There are many different ways a coop can be run, but the main philosophy is that each owner has the same amount of influence, regardless of tenure or money invested in the company, and that the bylaws that govern the company are decided democratically by the owners.