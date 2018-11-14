Interesting question. Howie Roseman deserves credit for transactions that go well, as was evident when he won executive of the year last season; and he gets blame when moves don't work, as was heard when the Eagles released Donnel Pumphrey. I don't think the Jay Ajayi trade was a mistake – Ajayi helped them win a Super Bowl last season and was their starting running back this year before his injury. The jury is still out on Tate trade; if the Eagles fail to make the playoffs, the trade doesn't look so good, even if the reasons behind the trade were sound. (I was surprised they gave up so much for an expiring contract, although they're playing the compensatory pick game.) I don't think Roseman is the problem right now, but his 2018 offseason was not as good as his 2017 offseason. He hit on signings like Patrick Robinson and Chris Long last year, but his comparable signings didn't pan out this year. When the season is finished, Roseman's moves will scrutinized and analyzed even more. Injuries have hurt them last season and depth in some spots has been exposed, but I look at some coaching decisions as more of a reason for the team's shortcomings this year than Roseman's transactions. However, everyone has a part in it.