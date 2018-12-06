Bumgarner is a different pitcher from the one who four years ago valiantly came out of the bullpen to pitch the final five innings of Game 7 of the World Series. He has since missed significant time with injures. A dirt-bike accident cost him three months in 2017. A fractured pinky delayed last season by three months. Perhaps Bumgarner is still working his way back. And the Phillies will have to decide this winter if the asking price is low enough to find out if Bumgarner can still be an elite pitcher. They also know there is some concern.