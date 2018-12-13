Despite all that activity, though, the Phillies still have plenty of work to do. And new questions are arising about whether they will actually be able to get any of it done. It once seemed inevitable that they would sign Harper or Manny Machado, but suddenly, they might have competition from the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees, respectively. And could the Phillies really begin next season with the same starting rotation? The meetings conclude today, but as ever, the offseason lurches on.