Cpl. Gillis, who lived in West Philadelphia, held many jobs throughout the decades, working well into his 80s. He owned a gas station at one point. He was also the manager of the tire center at the Lit Bros. department store. He also owned two taverns (one in West Philadelphia, the other in South Philadelphia) where anyone who cursed would be asked to leave. His son said he never heard his father say one curse word in his life.