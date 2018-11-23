James W. Heflin, 81, of Churchville, the longtime chief financial officer for Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Camden, N.J., died Wednesday, Nov. 21, of a stroke at Chandler Hall Hospice in Newtown, Bucks County.
Born in Philadelphia to Asa and Anna B. Heflin, Mr. Heflin lost his mother when he was two. His father then married Regina O'Donnell Heflin.
Mr. Heflin was a 1955 graduate of Northeast Catholic High School. While there, he was captain of the football team. He graduated from Drexel University in 1959 with a degree in business administration and accounting. He pledged Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity.
Mr. Heflin had a long career as chief financial officer at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, now called Our Lady of Lourdes Medical Center. He joined the staff in 1974 and retired in 2002.
"During his tenure, Our Lady of Lourdes Medical Center underwent a period of rapid expansion of services, including a $54 million addition to the campus and the development of the cardiac program for which it is known today," said Sandy Roth, assistant vice president for fiscal affairs.
"Together with former president, Sister Elizabeth Corry, Mr. Heflin led Lourdes to become a regional health system and physician network. The Lourdes family is saddened to hear of his passing and will keep his family in our prayers."
Before joining Our Lady of Lourdes, he was a financial and administrative officer at Nazareth Hospital in Philadelphia.
In the 1960s, he served as an administrator at the University of Pennsylvania, first as an assistant to the business and financial vice president, and later as director of the university's management service group, which was responsible for reviewing and evaluating systems and procedures. He was promoted to an assistant comptroller of the university in 1967.
For many years, Mr. Heflin served as the judge of elections for the voting district near his home in Northampton Township. He also volunteered as the AARP tax service coordinator for his area, helping older adults with their taxes. He was especially good at convincing neighbors to help as tax volunteers, too, said his daughter, Kristin Ciccarelli.
Mr. Heflin's parents had built a vacation home in Cape May before he was born, and he went there often to enjoy spending time with his family, fishing, and gardening. He was known for raising tomatoes, zucchini, and herbs.
"It was his favorite place in the world," the family said.
He married Alma Fitzgerald Heflin in 1961. They had four children. When his grandchildren came along, he doted on them, and enjoyed cheering from the sidelines at their sporting events.
"He was strong, incredibly generous and kind, and a hard worker," his daughter said.
In addition to his wife, Alma, he is survived by children Jean Kane, Eileen Delfini, David Heflin, and Kristin Ciccarelli; and 15 grandchildren. A granddaughter, Kaitlyn Grace Ciccarelli, died earlier.
There will be two viewings: one from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 25, at the Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, 800 Newtown-Richboro Rd., Richboro; and a second from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Monday, Nov. 26, at St. Vincent De Paul Church, 654 Hatboro Rd., Ivyland. A Funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. Interment is private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Chandler Hall Hospice, 99 Barclay St., Newtown, Pa. 18940, or the March of Dimes, 435 Devon Park Dr., Suite # 300, Wayne, Pa. 19087.