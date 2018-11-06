Born in Roznitiv in Ukraine in 1939, Mr. Mazurkevich immigrated to Germany and then Canada. After graduating from the University of Toronto in 1965 with a bachelor's degree in architecture, Mr. Mazurkevich moved to Chicago to work for modernist architect Ludwig Mies van der Rohe. Soon after, Mr. Mazurkevich joined the architectural firm of Skidmore Owings & Merrill, where he worked on the designs of 500 North Michigan Avenue, prominent on Chicago's "Magnificent Mile;" the 100-story John Hancock Center in Chicago, the world's second tallest skyscraper at the time; and the old Spectrum arena in Philadelphia,