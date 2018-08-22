With the NFL's regular season starting in about two weeks, the debate over these protests is sure to find its way into more and more campaigns. And it comes at a time when the NFL is dealing with an image crisis for its handling of domestic abuse and long-term head injuries (plus rule changes that slow the pace and thrill of the game). As the FiveThirtyEight analysis points out: "Patriotism. Free speech. Race. Politics. President Trump. There are a lot [of] hot-button issues that intersect in the NFL protests." But collectively, these issues have been reduced down to a bumper sticker — standers vs. kneelers. That is a net positive for Republicans. The Democrats' hopes for a "blue wave" this November might rest on how they maneuver through social issues that divide the parties. This issue is beyond the control of Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats who want to keep the elections focused elsewhere. When asked specifically about the NFL's new anthem policy, Pelosi punted as she responded: "I love the national anthem. I love the flag. And I love the First Amendment, and I'll just leave it at that." In the coming weeks, Republicans will hold the Democrats' feet to the fire.