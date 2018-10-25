If Republicans retain control of the Senate, he says, "we're going to fill every vacancy we possibly can with strict constructionists." Does that include another Supreme Court justice, if a vacancy comes up in a presidential election year? The tradition, McConnell explains, is that "if a Senate is of a different party than the president and a vacancy occurs in a presidential election year, it doesn't get filled." But what if the president and the Senate are of the same party? "Could you imagine … a majority in the Senate of the same party as the president saying 'no thank you'? I don't think that's likely to happen." So, is the "McConnell Rule" that when you have the White House and the votes in the Senate, you use them? "Yep," he says. "That's the way it's going to work. That's the way it's worked for 230 years."