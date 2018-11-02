I have experienced anti-Semitism myself, but it felt like a mild annoyance, almost harmless. A homeless man who lived outside the store where I worked in college used to remind me that I caused Sept. 11 (until I gave him pizza, and then we were buds); when I was a reporter, angry readers would aggressively remind me that they knew what religion I was based on my last name and picture, and call me the attendant slurs.