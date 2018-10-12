They probably do, but it's probably on a more subconscious level. I did a cartoon about shopping for a mother-of-the-groom dress after having gone to the formal department of Macy's and almost died laughing at all the sparkles. I drew nine "looks." (They include "SEXY LADY: Mama's Still Got It Going On" to "FULL BJORK: The thing to wear if you hate your kid AND the person he or she is marrying.") After it was posted online, someone said it was mean. Someone else said it was stereotyping women. Someone else asked, "Why are all the women so overweight and dowdy?" I just wanted to say, "THIS IS WHAT 60 LOOKS LIKE!" Maybe they thought at 60 you looked like 30 but with silver hair. That kind of sensitivity I don't really care about.