For six decades, the court has been assigning to itself an ever larger, more powerful role in the nation's life. It has gone from being the umpire of disputes — the metaphor popularized by Roberts in his confirmation hearing — to a role more closely resembling that of a commissioner of a major sports league. Commissioners such as the National Football League's Roger Goodell and the National Basketball Association's Adam Silver are less arbitrators of disputes than czars of their domains. And that is what the court has morphed into: the commissioner of the United States Politics League. This must end.