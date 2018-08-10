Is it hard to sustain both attitudes — to applaud philanthropy for the civic contributions it makes while also acknowledging the dangers it can pose? Sure, but it also represents a tension with a long history. In fact, the dominant American attitude toward philanthropy for at least a century has been ambivalence, a tincture of gratitude and apprehension. This is in part due to the fact that philanthropy has long been regarded through the lens of partisan politics; various camps have praised the contributions of their ideological allies as essential to the support of democracy while denouncing the contributions of their ideologically antagonists as a threat to democracy. One man's George Soros is another's Charles Koch, and vice versa. But even more generally, Americans have struggled to balance both an egalitarian commitment to voluntarism, which can be expressed through charitable giving, and a suspicion of power, which can be triggered when those gifts amount to sizable sums.