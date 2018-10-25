We all know that many things hang in the balance for the upcoming midterm elections. For one thing, the makeup of Congress could shift out of Republican control, thereby having great impact on the rest of President Trump's term and his ability to govern. In Pennsylvania, the map of Congressional districts was redrawn by the state Supreme Court to achieve partisan balance in response to accusations of Republican gerrymandering. That's likely to dramatically alter the state's representation in Congress. And a spike in women candidates for races across the country could alter the gender balance.