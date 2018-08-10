According to Pa. state election law, eligible voters can request an absentee ballot if they will be away on Election Day. The board of elections must receive the absentee request no later than 5 p.m. of the Tuesday before Election Day. A ballot is mailed to the voter's home. Here is where things get tricky: the board of elections must receive the filled ballot back by 5 p.m. on the Friday before Election Day — just three days after the deadline for requesting the ballot. If the ballot arrives after that time, it won't be counted.