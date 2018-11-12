Too often, governments get dazzled by the prospect of creating jobs and load up the Christmas tree with giveaways, without proper controls. In the case of Amazon, the benefits of many new jobs could easily be outweighed by the stresses that the company might place on the city, such as rising housing prices or jobs not going to those who need them most. While Philadelphia waits for official confirmation that Amazon is going elsewhere, we might practice breathing a sigh of relief, and start exploring other ways of creating permanent, well-paying jobs for those who need them most.