But MacArthur lost his way in Washington. He helped move a bill repealing the Affordable Care Act, which was fortunately killed in the Senate. And, he was the only congressman from the state to support President Trump's lopsided tax plan, which helped the wealthy at the expense of government services. These acts infuriated many in the district, who are now supporting Kim, a Rhodes Scholar who worked for the State Department. But Kim has exaggerated his resume a little saying he "served" in Afghanistan, which implies military service, when he was an advisor and not a member of the military. It's not stolen valor, but it is a nuance Kim would be wise to respect.