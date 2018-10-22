Casey, an anti-abortion Democrat, represents a dying breed of centrist politicians — although on certain issues, such as guns and same-sex marriage, he has moved leftward. And in the last two years, Casey has seemed energized, mainly in defense of our country's tradition as a nation of immigrants. In 2017, when President Trump signed the Muslim travel ban, Casey rushed to the Philadelphia airport in a tuxedo from an event at the Academy of Music to show his support to Syrian families. He also spoke out against child separation at the southern border.