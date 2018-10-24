On the economy, Fitzpatrick is mixed bag. On one hand, he voted in favor of Trump's tax cuts, although he says he is not sure that Trump ever read the bill. He argues that the tax cuts will lead to economic growth, though we are skeptical. On the other hand, when asked if he supports a living wage of $15 an hour, Fitzpatrick said that he is unwilling to commit to a specific number, but believes we need to find out what a livable wage is in every community, attach it to inflation, and have that be the minimum wage in that community. We want to see more politicians join Fitzpatrick and express a commitment for a livable wage for working people.