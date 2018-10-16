Unfortunately, most Philadelphians won't even show at the party on Nov. 6. In the May primary election, only 17 percent of registered voters cast their ballot in Philadelphia. While general elections usually have higher participation than primary elections, the turnout is still not very impressive. In the last midterm election, 2014, Philadelphia was the county with the lowest turnout in Pa. — only 35 percent voted.

To increase voter turnout, there needs to be a restructuring of our entire voting system that moves toward same-day registration and mail-in ballots. That might not have impact on those indifferent to the importance of free elections or disenfranchised from the system, but it would be a start.