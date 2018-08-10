Philadelphia in particular has taken pains to stand its ground against immigration policies and to speak out against racism. The city has steadfastly remained, through court battles, a sanctuary city and recently ended an arrangement with ICE that would no longer grant them access to arraignment data. And when the national conversation focused on Confederate statues, the city and Mayor Kenney were quick to begin a process of review following councilwoman Helen Gym's suggestion that the Frank Rizzo statue be moved from the Municipal Services Building. That's why last week's report revealing that the Rizzo statue won't be moved anytime before 2021 or 2022 is such a disappointment.