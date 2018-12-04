Across the Delaware River, the working poor in Pennsylvania are still trying to get by on $7.25 an hour, a wage that hasn't been raised since 2008. It amounts to a full-time job paying $15,080 a year. It's lower than the poverty threshold of $24,858 for a family of four. The wage is not the only influence on poverty, but it is a factor, and the poverty rate in Pennsylvania is 13.3 percent compared with New Jersey's 10.9 percent.