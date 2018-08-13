Motivated residents already have shown what they can do with a forgotten spot of green. They created a delightful pocket park next to the firehouse on Arch Street near Fourth. Every day they weed, prune, and skim scum off the surface of a small fountain. That city-owned park had been closed for the decade before residents took over in 2007. Since then, residents have removed a forbidding wall, repaired the fountain, and installed benches and tables. Now it's a charming respite in a busy city, exactly the kind of green space Old City needs.