Gov. Wolf's office says he's comfortable with state police investigating themselves. But he should know that in any shooting, especially one where it's just not clear whether a trooper had cause, there should be no question about the integrity of the investigation. The best way to make that clear is to have a firm policy stating that an independent authority investigate and take a hard look at the facts. This would not supersede an internal state police investigation. It's essential the state act soon because towns, unable to afford their own police, are increasingly relying on state police for coverage.