The parties do not take candidates to task when they break the few rules that do exist. There is no gift ban for Pennsylvania legislators; they just have to report gifts over $650. Pennsylvania is one of only 11 states that don't limit campaign contribution amounts. And, even though she's been convicted, Brown can show up in Harrisburg when the House's last session this year begins on Nov. 13 and vote on bills. She doesn't have to leave until she is sentenced — scheduled for Nov. 28. And she can keep collecting her paycheck until she is expelled from the chamber.