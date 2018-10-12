Last month, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey approved a minimum-wage target for airport workers at $19 an hour, the highest in the nation. On the same day, City Councilman Mark Squilla introduced legislation on behalf of Mayor Kenney that would increase the minimum wage for all city employees, contractors, and subcontractors to $15 an hour by 2022. The current minimum wage for city workers is $12.20 an hour. According to the Mayor's Office of Labor, most full-time city employees already earn more than $15 an hour; the legislation will impact some 2,000 part-time and seasonal workers. The legislation also increases the wages of employees of contractors and subcontractors — such as security personnel and after-school aides.