The best we can say about his opponent is that Wagner is entertaining to write about. He publicly threatened to stomp Wolf's face in with golf spikes, and recently, referring to the Honduran immigrant caravan, blamed Wolf for the "oncoming mob of illegal aliens." He has little experience in public office. We did agree with him that a debate between candidates would be a good thing – something that Wolf refused to agree to, aside from one disastrous event hosted by Alex Trebek. That said, it makes Wagner's refusal to agree to an endorsement meeting with this board a bit surprising.