In general, the improving economy has led to declines in the hunger rate — except for Philadelphia. Earlier this month, Hunger Free America released a report that found that hunger in the city is actually on the rise, increasing 22 percent over the past six years. That means that one in five people here live in households that are "food insecure," meaning that can't always afford to buy food. This is counter to trends in the rest of the country, which have seen decreases in hunger as the economy has improved and jobless rates have declined.