So our hopes and aims for On the Table Philly 2018 are bigger and better. We'd love for even more people to pull up a chair. It's easy to get involved. Check out the On the Table Philly website for complete information and to sign up at onthetablephl.org. Individuals or organizations can host a table, invite guests, and plan the conversation starters. A "how to" toolkit plus an in-person orientation will be provided. The food offered can be as plain or fancy as you want. (A new partner, Brown's ShopRite, is helping with special menus at two discounted price points.) Any time of day or evening on Nov. 8 goes. Activate your social media accounts and spread the word about what your table is saying. If you cannot host but want to join a conversation, let us know and we'll guide you to a nearby table.