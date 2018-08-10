And nothing could be easier in Philadelphia, a place with a proud stake in the past like nowhere else in America. This is where it all began, so why not morph into a historical theme park, a backdrop for major anniversaries? This is how it was done again and again; in 1876, when the city hosted its first world's fair in Fairmount Park; in 1926, when a gigantic electrically lit Liberty Bell served as an archway to the site of the second world's fair; and again in 1976, when ambitions for a world's fair fell short, but we made do by painting fire hydrants throughout the city red, white, and blue.