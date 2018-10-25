NEW YORK — Despite losing its top four scorers from last season's national championship team, Villanova has been selected to finish in first place in the Big East preseason poll of head coaches released Thursday.
The Wildcats, who were 36-4 in the regular season last year en route to capturing their second national title in the last three years, received eight first-place votes in the balloting of coaches, who were not allowed to vote for their own team. Marquette and Butler split the other two first-place votes.
The coaches also voted 'Nova senior forward Eric Paschall to the preseason All-Big East first team, and senior guard Phil Booth to the second team. Freshman guard Jahvon Quinerly of the Wildcats was selected co-rookie of the year in the preseason along with guard David Duke of Providence.
This is the fifth consecutive season that the coaches have chosen Villanova to win the regular-season Big East championship. The Wildcats saw a league-record run of four straight titles snapped last season by Xavier, but they came back and win the conference tournament championship before going on their 6-0 NCAA run.
Marquette collected 70 points in the voting, nine fewer than Villanova, and was picked for second place, followed by Providence, St. John's and Butler. Xavier was selected sixth and Georgetown seventh. Seton Hall, Creighton and DePaul finished eighth, ninth and 10th, respectively.
Junior guard Shamorie Ponds of St. John's was selected as Big East preseason player of the year. Guards Markus Howard of Marquette, Kamar Baldwin of DePaul and Alpha Diallo of Providence were named to the All-Big East first team along with Paschall and Georgetown center Jessie Govan.