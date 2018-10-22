"It was a long process, but we got through it," said Powell, who has averaged 15.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 54 career games for the Explorers. "As soon as Coach Ash got here, we had a meeting and he told me he would do whatever he could to get that sixth year for me. I said to myself, 'This man is willing to stick his head out for me.'