Iowa's tight ends vs. the Penn State secondary: The pass defense of the Nittany Lions has dropped from 29th in FBS to 68th over the past three games after allowing 895 yards through the air against Ohio State, Michigan State, and Indiana. Tackling in the secondary has been an issue, with opponents piling up yards after the catch. The Hawkeyes use their tight ends — Fant and Hockenson — as the primary options for quarterback Nate Stanley. Fant and Hockenson will catch their share of passes; the chief task for Penn State's cover people will be to bring them to the ground.