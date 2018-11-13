Franklin admitted that redshirt junior wide receiver Juwan Johnson, a former Glassboro High star who has missed the last two games with an undisclosed injury, "is fighting through some things" and that "we've got to get him 100 percent healthy so he can go out and be the type of player we know he can be." Johnson, who caught 54 passes last season, has just 21 this year. … Quarterback Trace McSorley has been named a finalist for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and the Pop Warner Award. Both are given for achievements on and off the field.