4. You can see La Salle's talented newcomers figuring out how they fit in. You can also see senior Pookie Powell is one savvy player. One obvious thing all the guards need to figure out is how to help with the rebounding, since La Salle is undermanned and that won't change. According to KenPom.com, the Explorers are 303rd in Division-I offensive rebounding percentage, which maybe you can live with based on your system. However, they also are 272nd in allowing offensive rebounds. Those two facts together put them behind the eight ball, giving up too many extra possessions.