COLUMBIA, Missouri — With a poke and a slam, Temple's Quinton Rose stole the momentum and the basketball from a turnover-prone Missouri team.
The Owls and Missouri were tied late in the first half when Rose picked Tigers guard Mark Smith's pocket. The Temple junior snatched the ball around half court, surged toward the basket and slammed home a dunk to give the Owls a lead they never relinquished.
Behind 18 points from Rose, Temple (6-1) won 79-77 over Missouri (3-3). The Owls forced 15 turnovers and committed only five of their own.
Missouri made the 2018 NCAA Tournament, but the Tigers' top two scorers from last year exhausted their eligibility. The team is also without sophomore Jontay Porter, a projected first-round draft pick who tore his ACL in a preseason exhibition. The game was the Owls first chance to play a team that made the 2018 NCAA Tournament, and coach Fran Dunphy's players passed the test.
Shizz Alston Jr., Temple's leading scorer entering the game, sunk a corner three for the Owls' first points of the night. The shot started a back-and-forth first half.
After missing his first two shots and committing a turnover, Rose scored six points in under two minutes. He hit a layup to tie the game at 11 with 13:45 to go in the first half. Missouri's Mitchell Smith responded by making a three and two free throws.
With 9:18 left in the half, Temple took a 21-20 lead when Rose hit a three. Aside from a 3-2 advantage in the opening minutes, it was the first time Temple led. Missouri's Mark Smith responded with a three-pointer of his own, and the teams traded baskets until the score was tied, 28-28. That set up Rose's steal and dunk, which proved to be a turning point.
Temple got another breakaway when De'vondre Perry poked the ball from Mark Smith's hands. Alston hit a three near the end of the half to send the Owls to the locker room up 42-32.
Missouri came out of halftime strong, starting on a 13-7 run. A Kevin Puryear jumper in the paint forced Fran Dunphy to call timeout. Ernest Aflakpui made a dunk on the Owls first play after the stoppage.
Temple found answers whenever Missouri made up ground. When Mark Smith hit a three to cut Temple's lead to three, the Owls answered with a Damion Moore layup.
Temple delivered what seemed to be a knockout punch by capitalizing on a series of Missouri mistakes with 11 minutes remaining. The Owls forced a turnover to set up an Alani Moore three that put Dunphy's squad up eight. Then the Owls' J.P. Moorman stole Mitchell Smith's inbound pass and made a dunk to give Temple a 10-point edge.
Missouri climbed back into the game, and a Jordan Geist three-pointer cut the Temple lead to two with 1:15 remaining. Dunphy called timeout, and the Owls drew up a play. Alston hit Aflakpui with a pass under the basket, and the center hit a layup to put Temple up 76-72.
Geist hit a three following a Temple free throw, cutting the Owls lead to two. Missouri fouled Alston, who went to the free throw line. He knocked down both free throws directly in front of the Missouri student section, putting Temple safely ahead.