Temple running back Ryquell Armstead, who missed Saturday's 24-17 victory at Navy because of injury (believed to be to his ankle), remains day-to-day, and his status for Saturday's big game against Cincinnati is uncertain.
The Owls (4-3, 3-0) will host the Bearcats (6-0, 2-0) in an American Athletic Conference game at noon Saturday.
"He is still day-to-day, but he is much better," Temple coach Geoff Collins said about Armstead during Monday's AAC media call. "He was much better [Sunday] than when we went to Annapolis."
Still, Collins wouldn't say whether Armstead would play Saturday.
"We know what a great player 'Rock' is and we are excited about his healthy return, whenever that may be," Collins said.
Armstead, who has rushed for 626 yards (5.1 avg.) and six touchdowns, was hurt during the second half of Temple's 49-6 win over ECU on Oct. 6. He left the game limping in the third quarter but returned early in the fourth before once again leaving the field limping.
Cincinnati, which was idle this past week, is ranked No. 20 in this week's AP poll. The Bearcats know the challenge they face in Temple, which is 4-1 with redshirt sophomore Anthony Russo at quarterback.
"They are as athletic of a team that we have played," Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell said during the media call.
In other Temple news, wide receiver Ventell Bryant was named to the AAC honor roll after catching eight passes for 147 yards, including the game-winning, 62-yard reception, against Navy.