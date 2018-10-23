Biggest improvement: The offensive line was outplayed by Villanova and Buffalo's defensive line in the first two games, but since then coach Chris Wiesehan's unit has been strong. The Owls have allowed just eight sacks all season. Redshirt sophomore center Matt Hennessy, fighting a publicity battle while competing for a non-Power Five school, should vie for All-American honors, that is how strong he has been. Freshman Adam Klein has started the last five games at right tackle and has shown continued improvement. Redshirt senior Jaelin Robinson has moved from right tackle to left tackle and provided great leadership. The guards, redshirt sophomore Vincent Picozzi and redshirt junior Jovahn Fair, have played well.