The awards keep piling up for Temple running back Ryquell Armstead after his dominating performance during Saturday's 59-49 victory at Houston.
As expected, Armstead was named the American Athletic Conference offensive player of the week Monday after rushing for 210 yards and six touchdowns on 30 carries. He did all that despite a sore ankle.
The award came a day after Armstead was named the Walter Camp Football Foundation national offensive player of the week. Armstead was also named the College Football Performance Awards (CFPA) and College Sports Madness national offensive player of the week. In addition, he earned a spot on the Pro Football Focus offensive team of the week.
The win improved Temple to 6-4 and made the Owls bowl eligible with two games remaining: noon Saturday against South Florida at Lincoln Financial Field and Nov. 24 at UConn.
Despite missing two games, Armstead has rushed for 978 yards (5.5 avg.) and 12 touchdowns.
Armstead is the third Temple player to be selected AAC offensive or defensive player of the week. Earlier, defensive linemen Michael Dogbe and Quincy Roche were honored.