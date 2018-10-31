Power forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, a five-star recruit from Shawnee Mission, Kan., gave an oral commitment Tuesday to play his college basketball at Villanova, according to two sources.
The 6-foot-8, 235-pound Robinson-Earl selected the Wildcats over Kansas. He visited Arizona, Notre Dame, and North Carolina during the recruiting process.
Robinson-Earl, who will play during his senior season at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., is ranked the No. 10 player in the nation by Rivals and No. 18 by 247Sports. He is rated the No. 4 power forward by both recruiting sites.
He is the fourth member of the Wildcats' 2018 recruiting class, which now is ranked second in the nation by both Rivals and 247Sports. The class features another five-star recruit in 6-4 combo guard Bryan Antoine of Eatontown, N.J., and a pair of four-star players — 6-4 shooting guard Justin Moore of Hyattsville, Md., and 6-7 power forward Eric Dixon of Abington High School.