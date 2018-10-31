He is the fourth member of the Wildcats' 2018 recruiting class, which now is ranked second in the nation by both Rivals and 247Sports. The class features another five-star recruit in 6-4 combo guard Bryan Antoine of Eatontown, N.J., and a pair of four-star players — 6-4 shooting guard Justin Moore of Hyattsville, Md., and 6-7 power forward Eric Dixon of Abington High School.