Jay Wright wondered how Villanova's young team would handle itself against an established team like Michigan early in the season. He got his answer Wednesday night, and it wasn't pretty for a raucous crowd in the Finneran Pavilion to watch.
For much of the 40 minutes, the Wolverines ran a clinic on offense and played shutdown defense. The combination helped them get out to a 27-point halftime lead, and they cruised to a 73-46 victory over the Wildcats in a matchup of the two teams that played for the 2018 national championship.
Villanova lost its top four scorers from the team that defeated Michigan, 79-62, last April in San Antonio for its second national championship in three years. The Wolverines lost three players who played in that game, but their holdovers did a number on the Wildcats before the stunned crowd.
For the eighth-ranked Wildcats (2-1), it was their largest margin of defeat since they lost, 96-68, to Creighton on Jan. 20, 2014. It marked their worst loss in the 30-year history of the Pavilion, topping their 26-point defeat, 100-74, to Providence on Feb. 11, 2004.
Villanova was outplayed in every phase of the game. The Michigan defense, which had held its first two opponents to 30.6 percent shooting, limited the Cats to 24 percent from the floor in the opening half in taking a 44-17 advantage. The home team shot 31.8 percent for the game and committed 21 turnovers.
The Wildcats' two most reliable players had off nights. Eric Paschall scored 10 points — their only player in double figures — but went just 3 of 14 from the field and Phil Booth managed just eight shots and turned the ball over four times in scoring nine points.
The Villanova defense repeatedly was caught flatfooted as the Wolverines executed their offense to near perfection. The visitors scored 44 points in the paint and shot 50.9 percent.
Charles Matthews keyed the No. 18 Wolverines (3-0) at both ends of the floor, shooting 7 of 9 from the field in the first half for 16 points while blocking three shots at the defensive end. He finished with 19 points, and Ignas Brazdeikis added 18.
It took Villanova more than 4 ½ minutes before it hit its first field goal of the game, a driving layup by Collin Gillespie. Booth knocked down a three and Gillespie sank a free throw and the Wildcats trailed 14-8 at the 11:28 mark.
However, Michigan scored the next eight points, including threes by Eli Brooks and Isaiah Livers, and the rout was on. Later, with a 26-13 lead, the Wolverines ran off 13 points in a row and extended its lead to 26, 39-13, on Matthews' driving bank shot with 3:12 left in the half.
Michigan scored the first five points of the second half to get its margin past 30 points and the Wildcats couldn't make much of a dent in the deficit for the entire period.