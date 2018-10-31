Because Wentz is, by almost every measure, playing significantly better through the first six games of 2018 than he was through the first six games of 2017, and that's why the Eagles beat the Jaguars on Sunday. He's completing more than 70 percent of his passes and has a 109.6 passer rating, 10 percent and 10 points better than in last season's first six games. He has 13 touchdown passes vs. two interceptions; it was 13 and three last season.