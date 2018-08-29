Another injury situation that the Eagles must monitor is to running back Jay Ajayi, who has missed the last two weeks of practice with what Pederson termed a "lower-body injury." Pederson said it's "just rest" and that "we're trying to get him ready for the regular season." The good news at running back is that Corey Clement returned to practice this week after missing two weeks with an ankle injury and Darren Sproles will play in the season opener. Donnel Pumphrey, who has missed the whole preseason with a hamstring injury, will be ready to play on Thursday in his lone audition this summer. The Eagles are expected to give rookie Josh Adams a heavy workload.