Though we lost Chuck Bednarik three years ago, he'll never be forgotten in this region. He's still arguably the greatest Eagle ever.
Turns out he'll not be forgotten in his family's homeland, either.
The Slovakian Association of American Football will name its championship trophy after Bednarik, a first-generation Slovak-American who was born in Bethlehem, Pa., in 1925 and went on to become one of the NFL's most rugged two-way players. His nickname, "Concrete Charlie," is one of the most fitting in sports history.
The SAAF, formed in 2010, recently received a blessing from Emma Bednarik, Chuck's widow, to bestow the honor.
"In addition to this award," association president Jan Polak said in a release, "we will also retire the No. 60 jersey from the Slovak national team."
Bednarik was a decorated veteran of World War II, a three-time All-American at Penn, and the first NFL pick in 1949. He helped the Eagles win championships in 1949 and 1960 and was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1967 in his first year of eligibility. College football's best defensive player is given the Bednarik Award.
"For all of the great honors that Chuck received during his lifetime, the naming of this award in his honor is one that he would take great pride in," Emma Bednarik said. "I know he will smile down on Slovakia and get a kick out of watching these young men play for 'his' trophy."