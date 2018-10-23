Eagles starting defensive end Derek Barnett needs rotator cuff surgery and is out for the season, according to reports Tuesday from ESPN and the NFL Network.
Barnett, 22, was the team's first-round draft choice in 2017, 14th overall. He suffered the injury in the Eagles' 26-23 overtime loss Sept. 30 at Tennessee, a very similar meltdown to last Sunday's loss to Carolina.
Barnett missed the next game, a loss to the Vikings, then returned to play against the Giants and the Panthers.
It was Barnett who scooped up the Tom Brady fumble that Brandon Graham created, helping nail down the franchise's first Super Bowl championship last Feb. 4. That play capped a promising rookie season in which Barnett, who broke Reggie White's career sack record at Tennessee, recorded five sacks while playing 41 percent of the Eagles' defensive snaps.
This season, Barnett became a starter, and he has registered 2.5 sacks and 17 tackles while playing 51 percent of the snaps. Those numbers might not seem irreplaceable, but Barnett goes down at a time when the Eagles' defensive line, thought to be the strength of the team entering the season, is desperately thin. Tim Jernigan, a 2017 starter at defensive tackle, has yet to begin practicing after offseason back surgery. Haloti Ngata, signed to replace Jernigan, has missed the last three games with a calf injury. DT Destiny Vaeao is on IR with an undisclosed injury.
Against the Panthers, the Eagles started Treyvon Hester, a former Raider who came up from the practice squad Oct. 2. Playing behind him was Bruce Hector, an undrafted rookie who has been up and down from the practice squad.
The Eagles have been using Michael Bennett, and to a lesser degree, Graham, inside on passing downs because of the defensive tackle injuries. That seems like something they can less afford to do now.
Barnett's injury would seem to mean more snaps for fourth-round rookie defensive end Josh Sweat, who has been active for the last three games. Sweat played one special teams snap against the Panthers, after playing seven snaps against the Giants and eight against Minnesota. He has one tackle.