This season, Barnett became a starter, and he has registered 2.5 sacks and 17 tackles while playing 51 percent of the snaps. Those numbers might not seem irreplaceable, but Barnett goes down at a time when the Eagles' defensive line, thought to be the strength of the team entering the season, is desperately thin. Tim Jernigan, a 2017 starter at defensive tackle, has yet to begin practicing after offseason back surgery. Haloti Ngata, signed to replace Jernigan, has missed the last three games with a calf injury. DT Destiny Vaeao is on IR with an undisclosed injury.