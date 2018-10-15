Carolina wide receiver D.J. Moore had a rough day at the office on Sunday. He sure could use some home cooking, which he'll get next week.
Moore, who starred at Imhotep Charter and was a first-round pick out of Maryland, had two costly fumbles in the Panthers' 23-17 loss to the Redskins.
"They only guys who don't make mistakes," teammate Greg Olsen told him, "are the ones who don't play."
Moore fumbled on a punt return, which the Redskins turned into a touchdown on the very next play. He put the ball on the ground later in the first half, which Washington turned into a field goal.
Though Carolina was unable to climb out of a 17-0 hole, Ron Rivera did not bench the rookie.
"We're trying to develop a football team," the coach said, according to the Charlotte Observer. "I'm not too concerned about punishing players for making mistakes as much as we are about developing them and making sure they're learning and growing and being able to go forward with them. That's the idea behind that."
Up next for Moore and the Panthers is his first visit to Lincoln Financial Field as a pro (Sunday, 1 p.m.).
Moore, who had a career-best 59 receiving yards, was trying to gain extra yards on both turnovers. Sometimes in the NFL, it's best not to try to do too much.
"I found that out today, so I do know now that you've got to get down in a crowd," Moore told the Observer. "It's not like college … you've just got people (swiping) at the ball more."
Kenyan Drake fumbled at the 1-yard line and lived to tell about it.
As Miami was going in for a game-winning touchdown IN OVERTIME, Drake coughed up the rock and was inconsolable on the sideline as Chicago marched the other way. But when old friend Cody Parkey missed a 53-yard field goal, Drake and the Dolphins had new life.
On the ensuing possession, Drake had a 15-yard reception to set up Jason Sanders' 47-yard game-winning field goal.
"That's an example of mental toughness at its finest," quarterback Brock Osweiler said about Drake.
The big, bad Bears getting roasted by the Dolphins' backup quarterback. Ryan Tannehill was scratched from the lineup on Sunday morning and replaced by Osweiler, who threw for 380 yards. He had 44 pass attempts and wasn't sacked once.
If the NFL wants to stop helmet-to-helmet hits or dangerous horse-collar tackles, make the offending player sit out equal time when there's an injury on such offenses.
When the Rams lost Cooper Kupp after a horse-collar tackle by Denver safety Darian Stewart, the Broncos were penalized 15 yards. Meanwhile, Kupp was carted off with a knee injury. Despite the gruesome replays, Kupp fortunately returned in the second half.
The NFL Network announced that Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner, Steve Mariucci and Michael Irvin will call the Eagles Week 8 game in London. Four guys in the booth? Might want to simulcast Merrill & Mike instead.
The Oct. 28 game starts at 9:30 a.m. Eastern and also will be televised on 6ABC.
• Real selfish play by Emmanuel Sanders after he appeared to score a 44-yard touchdown. Sanders got an unsportsmanlike for wolfing at cornerback Troy Hill, which was going to be enforced on the ensuing kickoff. But then Sanders' knee was ruled down at the one-yard line and the penalty enforced from there. Denver came away with only a field goal. Stupid. Just gave away four points. They lost by three (23-20).
• Oakland's Marshawn Lynch wasn't much of a factor in his first game against his old team. Seattle led throughout and held Lynch to 45 rushing yards in their 27-3 win in London.
• Conor McGregor visited with the Cowboys pregame, something that the TV guys would note later.
• The Broncos defense has allowed consecutive 200-yard rushers. Last week, the Jets' Isaiah Crowell carved 'em for 219. On Sunday, Rams' star Todd Gurley ran for 208. Fantasy fans will note that the next three RBs the Broncos will see are Arizona's David Johnson, KC's Kareem Hunt and Houston's Lamar Miller.
• Julio Jones is up to 44 receptions for 707 yards on the season with zero touchdowns. The most catches in a single season without a TD, thanks to an algorithm on Pro-Football-Reference.com, is 85 by running back James Wilder in 1984.
• Marcus Mariota was sacked 11 times. He completed 10 passes. That's not easy to do. Baltimore's Za'Darius Smith had three.
• Melvin Gordon had his second three-TD game of the season and is up to nine. Gurley had two and is leading the league with 11. The entire Titans offense has six.
• It was bad when Buffalo's Josh Allen was knocked out after getting his right throwing elbow hit by Houston's Whitney Mercilus. It got worse when Nathan Peterman came in and threw a game-losing pick-6.
• The Chargers overwhelmed the Browns, 38-14. They had a two-play drive that covered 89 yards. The first play was a 44-yard pass to Tyrell Williams. The second was 45-yarder to Tyrell Williams.
• Cincinnati quarterback Andy Dalton is now 3-12 in his career against Pittsburgh. Coach Marvin Lewis is even worse. He's 2-16 against the Steelers at home, which includes a pair of playoff losses.
• Pass interference could have been called on No. 11 here on Antonio Brown's game-winning touchdown.
• "There's a lot going on over there on that Giants sideline. And none of it too good." – Fox analyst Troy Aikman watching New York's players melting down during Thursday's lopsided loss to the Eagles
• "At times, especially when I do things — stupid is the only word that comes to mind." – Andrew Luck following the Colts loss to the Jets in which he threw four touchdowns and three interceptions
• "And the Bears are getting stoned in South Florida … Blanked might be a better term." – NFL Network Red Zone host Scott Hanson as Chicago was being shutout in the first half at Miami
• "We had about four guys blocking him." – Miami coach Adam Gase explaining how they held Chicago's Khalil Mack without a sack
• "It's like a bad UFC fight, they're completely dominating." – CBS announcer Jim Nantz after the Cowboys kicked a field goal to go ahead 30-7 over Jacksonville. Dallas won 40-7
• "I love being in the locker room and the paychecks were really good — but my body just couldn't do it anymore, "If it weren't for that, I would be out there today." – Former Browns offensive lineman Joe Thomas who tore his tricep last season and retired in March. Cleveland added him to their ring of honor with the number 10,363 – the remarkable number of consecutive snaps he played before the injury
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
