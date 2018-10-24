If this sounds like a coaching problem, it is, to an extent. When offensive coordinator Frank Reich and quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo took promotions with other teams this winter, Pederson replaced them with assistants Mike Groh and Press Taylor, respectively. Groh and Taylor had never held their current level of jobs in the NFL. The Eagles are averaging 22.0 points per game this season, 22nd in the league and nearly seven points fewer than last season, when they ranked third.